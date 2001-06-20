Sunday 26 October 2025

Abbott to shut UK operation

20 June 2001

Abbott Laboratories is planning to shut its pharmaceutical R&Dlaboratories in Queenborough, UK, eliminating 80 jobs, as it consolidates facilities following its acquisition of BASF AG's Knoll Pharmaceuticals unit (Marketletter March 12). Abbott wil transfer activities to its operations in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Abbott Park, Illinois.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 24
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 24
26 October 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly to expand gene therapy portfolio with buy of Adverum
25 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Cipla and Eli Lilly partner to launch tirzepatide as Yurpeak in India
25 October 2025
Biotechnology
MHRA approves Alhemo to prevent or reduce bleeding episode frequency
25 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA shuts down illegal weight loss jab factory in record seizure
24 October 2025
Biotechnology
New EC approval for J&J’s Tremfya scores a first
24 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
NICE backs Bayer’s Nubeqa for prostate cancer
24 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Summit Therapeutics
A UK-based, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze