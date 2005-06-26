Abbott UK: "growth of 70% in next five years"

According to David Forrest, general manager of Abbott UK, a division of the like-named $20.0 billion US health care giant, his company is on the verge of a considerable growth spurt, with its performance set to "rise with the global Abbott star."

In a telephone interview with the Marketletter, Mr Forrest stated that Abbott, which is currently the world's fifth largest health care company in terms of capitalization, is "one of the best-kept secrets in the industry."

Not only does the group have an enviably robust pipeline, with a stream of drugs lined up for market introduction in the next few years and a total of 120 candidates in the advanced preclinical stage and beyond but, importantly, it faces no significant patent challenges in the near term which could pose a threat to sales.