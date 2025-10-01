ABC's Cytokine Remover In Trials

Advanced Biotherapy Concepts has started a 20-patient trial in Russia to test its candidate treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. The treatment consists of antibodies which neutralize interferon alpha and other cytokines thought to be overproduced in autoimmunity.

ABC's approach was developed by company founder Simon Shurkovich over 20 years ago, but was largely ignored, with only a handful of papers published since the 1970s. More recently, data from independent Phase I/II studies conducted in Europe have lent credence to the hypothesis. ABC hopes to expand its research into Mexico and is seeking a US partner.