Friday 22 November 2024

Abcellute signs Japanese deal for hepatocyte products

4 December 2006

Wales, UK-based Abcellute has signed an exclusive agreement with GeneFrontier Corp for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of its preserved hepatocyte products into Japan. Under the terms of the deal, GeneFrontier is also permitted to establish sub-licenses with pharmaceutical and similar companies actively involved in the preclinical evaluation of new candidate drugs, for their internal use of the Abcellute cell preservation technology. Detailed financial terms are not disclosed.

"The contract signed...is a significant milestone in Abcellute's strategy to extend the adoption of its cell preservation technology platform on a global basis. We are delighted that the pharmaceutical industry in Japan, through our relationship with GeneFrontier, will now have immediate and direct access to the technology," commented Alex Watson, Abcellute's chief executive.

"The agreement with Abcellute marks a huge first step to introduce Abcellute's proprietary cell preservation technology applied to hepatocytes into the Japanese pharmaceutical market. This technology permits pharmaceutical companies to perform preclinical toxicology evaluations of new candidate drugs using hepatocytes which are preserved at non-freezing temperatures for the working week and which exhibit cell viability and metabolic activity in keeping with freshly isolated hepatocytes," commented Makoto Ogasawara, CEO of GeneFrontier.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze