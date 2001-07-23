Abgenix and Curagen select more Ab targets

The ongoing five-year alliance between Abgenix and CuraGen has led tothe identification of an additional 49 novel drug targets, all of which will now be targeted in programs looking at the development of antibody-based therapeutics, according to a joint statement. The two companies have now reviewed and selected over 30% of the 250 novel targets set out in the aims of their alliance.
The alliance makes use of Abgenix' antibody-generation capabilities and couples these with CuraGen's expertise in genomics.
