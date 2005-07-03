Abgenix to consolidate research facilities to focus resources on panitumumab

USA-based Abgenix says that it is consolidating its research and preclinical activities into the firm's Canadian facility in Burnaby, British Columbia. The move is designed to focus the company's development pipeline and particularly the commercial opportunity of its lead product candidate, panitumumab, the first fully-human monoclonal antibody to inhibit epidermal growth factor receptor, under development with Amgen. Restructuring charges of $13.0-$16.0 million are anticipated.
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