Able Labs gets first NDA cleared in USA

Able Laboratories, best known as a manufacturer of generic drugs, hasbeen granted US Food and Drug Administration approval for its first-ever branded therapeutic product, a treatment for urinary tract infections combining the two most commonly-used drugs for UTIs - sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim and phenazopyridine - "in an easy-to-use package that enhances compliance."
The product is presented in a blister pack format containing both an antibiotic to treat the infection and a urinary analgesic to relieve the symptoms, notes Able.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
