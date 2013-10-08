Saturday 8 November 2025

Ablynx to appoint three new directors and elect a new chairman of its board

8 October 2013
ablynx-flags-big

Belgian drug developer Ablynx (Euronext Brussels: ABLX) has announced that Peter Fellner, Bo Jesper Hansen and William Jenkins will be proposed for nomination as Independent Non-Executive Directors at the company's forthcoming extraordinary meeting of its shareholders to be held on November 7.

The company also indicated that the board intends to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive. The board intends to elect Dr Fellner as chairman to succeed Edwin Moses who will remain chief executive officer. The company also announced that it is the intention of Stephen Bunting and Denis Lucquin to resign from the Ablynx board.

Dr Moses, chairman and CEO of Ablynx, said: “The strengthening and evolution of our board and the splitting of the roles of Chairman and CEO represent important steps in Ablynx's continuing transformation into one of Europe's leading biotech companies.  We are delighted to have attracted someone of Peter Fellner's reputation and track record in the pharmaceutical sector to serve as the new Chairman of our Company. He will be supported in his new role by the appointments of Bo Jesper Hansen and William Jenkins. William's strong medical and clinical expertise together with Bo Jesper's background in business development, medical marketing, orphan diseases and mergers and acquisitions, will be extremely valuable for Ablynx as we continue to develop our product pipeline and seek further partnerships with pharmaceutical partners."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze