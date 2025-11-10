ABPI Agrees Deal With Copyright Licensing Agency

Negotiations have been concluded between the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (representing 95% of companies supplying prescription drugs to the UK National Health Service) and the Copyright Licensing Agency on a model licensing agreement to prevent illicit photocopying and other copyright infringements. Under the terms of the arrangement, revenue from licenses will be distributed by the CLA to authors and publishers.

Expressing his pleasure that the deal had been concluded, CLA business licensing officer Roger Bull said: "there can be very few sectors of industry which understand the importance of intellectual property rights better than the pharmaceutical industry, which is heavily dependent for its success on patents in particular and also trade marks." And the ABPI's secretary, Dai George, noted that "it is now up to individual companies to negotiate licenses to suit their particular needs based on the model agreement."

At the same time, the CLA released results of a study by Copywatch, which showed that illegal photocopying was the most prevalent crime in the UK.