ABPI Announces Reorganization Plans

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has presented its member companies with plans to improve its effectiveness, following an in-depth review of organization and operation. The proposals, developed by task forces involving ABPI Board members and senior staff, are "a positive response" to the Touche Ross report, said ABPI president Till Medinger, and will enable the ABPI to develop "a more focused approach, based on the clear wishes of our members, and provide it with an organization that will be able to respond much more quickly and effectively."

The ABPI's new mission, said director-general Trevor Jones, is "to represent the pharmaceutical industry operating in the UK in a way that assures patients access to the best available medicines, creates a favorable political and economic environment, encourages innovative R&D and affords fair commercial returns."

Organization will be focused on issues and relationship management. A Strategic Development Group will prepare a long-term strategic plan and identify key issues, with clear objectives. There will be closer cooperation with other health care trade groups, but not merger. A wider membership structure will create affiliate membership categories for contract research development organizations, and for other groups with an interest in the industry which would subscribe to an information-based service.