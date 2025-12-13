ABPI Annual Conference

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s flagship annual member event, bringing together senior stakeholders from across the UK medicines sector for a full day of discussion and insight.

Hosted in central London, the conference provides a high-level forum to explore the policy and operating environment for the pharmaceutical industry, with an emphasis on the priorities shaping the year ahead and how the sector can work in partnership to improve patient outcomes and the UK’s life sciences competitiveness.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

ABPI member company leaders and senior teams across policy, market access, NHS partnerships, R&D and manufacturing

Invited guests from government, healthcare systems, regulators and partner organisations

Stakeholders involved in UK life sciences strategy, innovation and patient access

Scale

A flagship, members-only conference with attendance drawn from ABPI member organisations and invited guests.

A single fixed headline figure for attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not published on the event page.

What to expect