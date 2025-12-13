Saturday 13 December 2025

ABPI Annual Conference

23 April 2026
London, UK
The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s flagship annual member event, bringing together senior stakeholders from across the UK medicines sector for a full day of discussion and insight.

Hosted in central London, the conference provides a high-level forum to explore the policy and operating environment for the pharmaceutical industry, with an emphasis on the priorities shaping the year ahead and how the sector can work in partnership to improve patient outcomes and the UK’s life sciences competitiveness.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • ABPI member company leaders and senior teams across policy, market access, NHS partnerships, R&D and manufacturing
  • Invited guests from government, healthcare systems, regulators and partner organisations
  • Stakeholders involved in UK life sciences strategy, innovation and patient access

Scale

  • A flagship, members-only conference with attendance drawn from ABPI member organisations and invited guests.
  • A single fixed headline figure for attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not published on the event page.

What to expect

  • A one-day, senior-level programme focused on the UK medicines and life sciences agenda
  • High-value networking with member companies and invited stakeholders from across the wider ecosystem
  • Discussion-led sessions designed to support practical alignment on priorities for the year ahead
  • An in-person format in central London with a full-day schedule


