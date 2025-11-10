Monday 10 November 2025

ABPI Criticizes Backing for UK Formulary Plan

2 July 1995

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has said it is "very disappointed" at the support given late last month at a national medical conference to proposals for the introduction of a national drug formulary linked to a prescription charge policy.

Strong backing for the plan, proposed by the General Medical Services Committee of the British Medical Association, was revealed on June 22 by voting at the annual conference of Representatives of Local Medical Committees on a motion supporting the GMSC proposal, put by Humberside LMC. While the conference does not count votes, a BMA spokeswoman told the Marketletter than the Humberside motion was carried "quite substantially."

Prescription Charge System "Is Unfair, And A Mess" In a discussion document prepared for the conference, the GMSC calls for a formulary which does not exclude non-formulary drugs but encourages the use of preferred drugs. A national formulary of best buy/clinically preferred drugs would benefit both patients and the Treasury if it were linked to a complete overhaul of prescribing charge policy, it says; the current charge system is unfair, a mess, and long overdue for reform.

