ABPI president says Pharma must stand up for itself; MoH defends its stance

With the UK House of Commons Health Select Committee's report on its investigations into the influence of the pharmaceutical industry hot off the press (Marketletter April 11), it was no surprise that its findings dominated the speeches at the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's Annual Dinner on April 7, which also marked the group's 75th anniversary.

In the presence of guest speaker, Health Minister Lord Norman Warner, ABPI president Vincent Lawton confirmed the industry's general welcome of the report, but reiterated that it held misconceptions. He noted that a number of the Committee's recommendations would restrict medicines information to prescribers and prescribing freedom. Others would introduce yet more hurdles for new medicines acceptance at local level, and it would be the patient that is the loser.