ABPI recommendations to UK parliament probe into pharma influence

At the latest hearing of the UK House of Commons Select Committee inquiry into the industry's influence (Marketletters passim), the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has made a number of proposals aimed at improving the transparency and effectiveness of the pharmaceutical sector's relationships with the National Health Service.
The ABPI document, which also responds to some of the issues raised at previous evidence sessions of the inquiry, was submitted to the Select Committee in advance of the January 13 hearing, at which the association was represented by its president, Vincent Lawton, and its director general, Richard Barker.
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