ABPI sets up link to clinical trial databases

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's web site has this month made available links to major sites which list forthcoming clinical trials, as part of its implementation of the global agreement on making such information publicly available (Marketletters passim).

With hyperlinks to seven different web sites, details of over 4,000 clinical trials which are either completed, taking place or planned can be accessed. Of these, 1,139 studies are ongoing and may still be recruiting, notes the Association.