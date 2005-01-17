Abraxane cleared for breast cancer by FDA

American Pharmaceutical Partners of the USA says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Abraxane for injectable suspension (paclitaxel albumin-bound particles) for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, causing its shares to leap 28.4% to $49.72 on January 10, in heavy trading on the Nasdaq following the January 8 annoucement.
Abraxane, which is indicated for the treatment of breast cancer after failure of combination chemotherapy within six months of adjuvant chemotherapy, represents the first in a new class of protein-bound particle drugs which uses APP's proprietary nanoparticle albumin-bound technology. As the agent is free of toxic solvents, 50% more chemotherapy can be administered and without the need for premedication to prevent hypersensitivity, the group said.
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