ABS Gains Patent For Alzheimer's Diagnostic

American Biogenetic Sciences has been granted a US patent for a simple diagnostic method for Alzheimer's disease; currently, a definitive diagnosis can only be by post-mortem examination.

The patent covers methods of screening for tau proteins in patients' blood. ABS licenses the patent from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. Its inventor, Paul Voorheis, says that his immunologic test detects tau peptide fragments which are released into the circulation by degenerating neurons in AD sufferers.

Very little tau peptide is found in normal blood, and Dr Voorhuis claims to have detected elevated levels in very early-stage AD patients, suggesting that his diagnostic, codenamed tPST, could be sensitive and highly specific. A double-blind trial of the test has already been completed, according to ABS.