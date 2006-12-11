AC Immune/Genentech sign AD R&D deal worth up to $300M

Swiss biotechnology firm AC Immune has entered an exclusive global license agreement and research collaboration with US biotechnology major Genentech centered on the development of anti-beta-amyloid antibodies for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's and other human diseases.

Beta-amyloid constitutes an important target for AD modification and AC Immune has developed conformation-specific antibodies against this protein generated by its SupraAntigen Technology. Under the terms of the deal, Genentech will make an upfront payment to AC Immune, with the potential for a total of over $300.0 million in payments upon successful completion of clinical and regulatory milestones.

On commercialization of a product, Genentech will pay royalties on net sales of AC Immune's antibodies in the field of AD or other human applications and will also provide funding for a multi-year collaborative research program. It will cover all development and clinical costs of the lead antibody and subsequent antibody candidates. Further financial terms were not disclosed.