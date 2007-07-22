Acadia earns milestone on glaucoma candidate

Acadia Pharmaceuticals says that fellow USA-based Allergan will initiate an exploratory clinical study with a small-molecule drug candidate for the treatment of glaucoma, triggering a milestone payment to Acadia. The selective muscarinic compound emanates from a discovery made by the firm's scientists and is being developed as part of their collaboration on novel treatments for glaucoma.
Uli Hacksell, chief executive of Acadia, noted that "this program benefits greatly from Allergan's extensive expertise and leadership in the eye care field, and illustrates the combined strength of Acadia's and Allergan's discovery and development capabilities."
Allergan is responsible for development and has worldwide rights to commercialize products resulting from the companies' collaboration for the treatment of ocular disease. In return, Acadia is entitled to receive milestone payments and royalties on products successfully developed and commercialized under this partnership.
