Acadia's ACP-103 misses Ph II endpoint

USA-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals says that its lead drug candidate ACP-103 failed to achieve a significant reduction of haloperidol-induced akathisia, a debilitating extrapyramidal side effect of antipsychotics, missing its Phase II study endpoint.
In the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, 34-patient Phase II evaluation, subjects received either 60mg of oral once-daily ACP-103 or placebo over a five-day period. Patients were evaluated using the Barnes Akathisia Scale and showed that, while ACP-103 reduced akathisia relative to placebo, there was no statistically-significant difference between the two. The firm is also conducting a Phase II trial of the agent with up to 400 patients, which is intended to evaluate ACP-103 in improving the safety and efficacy of antipsychotic drugs.
The San Diego-headquartered drugmaker is focused on central nervous system disorders and currently has no products on the market. On the day of the announcement, December 1, shares in the firm rose 18% to $10.32 in mid-day trading.
