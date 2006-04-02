Acadia's ACP-103 sees positive Ph II data

USA-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals has reported postitive data from a Phase II clinical trial of its drug candidate ACP-103 in patients with Parkinson's disease suffering from treatment-induced psychosis.
In the multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 60-patient trial, the agent met the primary endpoint of motoric tolerability as measured by the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale, by demonstrating that it did not worsen motor function. The study also evaluated secondary endpoints of antipsychotic efficacy using three different rating scales, and ACP-103 demonstrated antipsychotic effects on two of these measures.
Acadia noted that the selective 5-HT2A-receptor blocker has now entered an ongoing open-label extension study involving its extended use in patients who have completed the prior Phase II trial and may benefit from continued treatment.
