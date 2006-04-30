Acadia's ACP-103 sees strong SMI data

The USA's Acadia Pharmaceuticals has reported strong top-line results from a proof-of-concept clinical study assessing the effect of its drug candidate ACP-103 on deep, or slow-wave, sleep in healthy older volunteers using polysomnography.

According to the firm, findings from the study demonstrated that ACP-103 induced a robust and statistically-significant increase in slow-wave sleep that was dose-related and also had a positive impact on measures for sleep maintenance, including decreases in the number of awakenings after sleep onset and in the time awake after the start of sleep.

The agent is Acadia's proprietary serotonin 5-HT2A inverse agonist that blocks the activity of this key receptor and is being developed as a treatment for sleep maintenance insomnia, which is the inability to stay asleep or to resume sleep after waking, and is a major unmet medical need.