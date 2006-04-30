Acadia's ACP-103 sees strong SMI data

The USA's Acadia Pharmaceuticals has reported strong top-line results from a proof-of-concept clinical study assessing the effect of its drug candidate ACP-103 on deep, or slow-wave, sleep in healthy older volunteers using polysomnography.
According to the firm, findings from the study demonstrated that ACP-103 induced a robust and statistically-significant increase in slow-wave sleep that was dose-related and also had a positive impact on measures for sleep maintenance, including decreases in the number of awakenings after sleep onset and in the time awake after the start of sleep.
The agent is Acadia's proprietary serotonin 5-HT2A inverse agonist that blocks the activity of this key receptor and is being developed as a treatment for sleep maintenance insomnia, which is the inability to stay asleep or to resume sleep after waking, and is a major unmet medical need.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze