Acadia sees promsing Ph II data for ACP-101

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, a US biopharmaceutical firm focused on central nervous system disorders, has reported encouraging results from a planned interim trend analysis of its ongoing multicenter Phase II trial of ACP-103, its candidate treatment for drug-induced psychosis in patients with Parkinson's disease.

The ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of the agent in 60 PD patients who suffer from treatment-induced psychosis. The results of the interim trend analysis were based on data from the first 30 patients to complete the study, of which 13 patients were treated with ACP-103 and 17 were given placebo.