Acambis and Berna in vaccine cross-licensing deal

Acambis of the UK has licensed its oral vaccine against typhoid tovaccine specialist Berna of Switzerland, in all territories outside the USA and Canada. In return, Acambis has been granted rights in the latter countries to sell Berna's oral cholera vaccine, in combination with Acambis' oral typhoid vaccine. The cholera vaccine is sold as Mutacol Berna in Canada and is under regulatory review, as Orochol Berna, in the USA.