Acambis' JE vacc on track to Ph III

Cambridge, UK-headquartered vaccine specialist Acambis has reported positive results from a transitional trial of ChimeriVax-JE, its investigational vaccine against Japanese encephalitis, which places the agent on track for pivotal Phase III testing before the end of 2005.

The study was undertaken following scale-up to commercial manufacture of the agent at Acambis' plant in Canton, Massachussetts, USA. Results demonstrate 96% average seroconversion to JE-neutralizing antibodies after a single dose of the vaccine in all trial subjects, which is consistent with the profile seen in Phase I and II, the group noted. The data have also enabled Acambis to define the vaccine dose level for Phase III clinical evaluations.

Gordon Cameron, chief executive of the company, said: "by bringing manufacture of ChimeriVax-JE in-house, we are able to retain as much control and value over our own products as possible. The bridging trial has validated our in-house manufacturing process and we have successfully crossed this major hurdle in the development of ChimeriVax-JE, which is one of our key development programs. We are now looking forward to initiating our pivotal Phase III trials before the end of the year."