Acambis moves into profit for 3rd-qtr on sale of Berna and Novartis settlement

Cambridge, UK-based Acambis says that, for the three months ended September 30, 2006, it saw profits of L4.8 million ($9.3 million), up from the L11.1 million loss it recorded in the comparable period last year.

Acambis said that the return to profit, which was ahead of Lehman Brothers forecast of L1.2 million, had been driven, in part, by higher exceptional income, relating to both the sale of its Berna Products business to Dutch biotechnology firm Crucell NV for L8.7 million, and the L10.1 million it received following settlement with Novartis regarding the Arilvax development program (Marketletter October 9). The company went on to say the agreement with Novartis had also impacted upon its R&D expenditure for the period, which fell 11.5% to L7.7 million, following its receipt of a L1.2 million research credit from the Switzerland-based drug major.

Revenues down 39%