Acambis: Positive data from Ph II WNV vacc trial

17 September 2006

UK-based Acambis, which is focused on the creation of products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, says that it is encouraged by early data from a Phase II clinical trial of ChimeriVax-West Nile, its developmental vaccine against the mosquito-borne virus. The firm added that the agent, which is supported by a $3.0 million grant from the US National Institutes of Health, generated a neutralizing antibody titre, the primary efficacy endpoint, in 97% of patients within 28-days of its administration.

The study enrolled 112 healthy adults aged 18 to 40, and was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled program which examined three different doses of the vaccine. Analysis of the results also revealed that the agent was safe and well-tolerated, with the majority of adverse events described as mild.

Acambis' chief executive, Gordon Cameron, said that the results, particularly in terms of the level of immune response that the vaccine generated, supported the findings from earlier Phase I trials, and provided the foundation for additional trials in older patients. Recruitment for the second stage of the assessment is expected to start in the fourth quarter this year.

