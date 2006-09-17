Acambis prevails in MVA patent dispute

An administrative law judge at the International Trade Commission has issued a ruling in favor of UK-based Acambis in a dispute with Denmark's Bavarian Nordic A/S regarding the latter's patents and related to the former's use of Modified Vaccinia Akara technology for its smallpox vaccine. In his order, the judge invalidated all of the patent claims asserted by BN against Acambis. He also denied the Danish firm's request for an exclusionary order. Those invalidated claims are no longer enforceable. Acambis and BN are the only two contenders for a US contract for the MVA vaccine which, according to the Financial Times, is worth some $300.0 million.