Acambis sells Berna to Crucell for $16.5M

UK-based vaccines developer Acambis says that it has completed the sale of its Berna Products business to Dutch biotechnology firm Cruvell NV for proceeds of $16.5 million. Currently, Berna Products has exclusive sales and marketing rights to the oral typhoid vaccine Vivotif in North America via an agreement with the product's owner Switzerland-based Berna Biotech, which was itself acquired by Crucell earlier this year (Marketletter February 27).
Acambis explained that its original acquisition of Berna in September 2003 (Marketletters passim) was designed to help build a travel vaccines franchise in the USA. Additionally, the UK group said that it had intended to use rights afforded to it, under a licensing agreement with companies since acquired by Novartis, to sell the yellow fever vaccine Arilivax through Berna Products. However, since the UK company had not obtained the requisite US marketing approval, following the non-performance of the predessesor companies, the agreement was terminated with Novartis agreeing to pay $19.0 million as a settlement (Marketletter September 18).
