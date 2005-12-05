Acambis starts Ph I study of C difficile vacc

UK vaccine specialist Acambis has started a Phase I clinical trial of its investigational vaccine against Clostridium difficile in healthy elderly subjects.

Acambis is the only company with a vaccine against this pathogen in clinical development. Its vaccine is designed to provide protective immunity against toxins A and B, the toxins responsible for the development of C. difficile-associated disease. The primary market for the vaccine is those most at risk of the condition, such as elderly, individuals entering nursing homes and chronic disease sufferers at risk of hospitalization, as well as relapsers.

The Phase I trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of Acambis' vaccine when administered at different dose levels. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in healthy elderly subjects is being conducted in the USA.