Acambis starts Ph II trial of smallpox vacc

UK drugmaker Acambis has commenced a Phase II clinical trial of its investigational MVA smallpox vaccine, MVA3000, co-developed with its process development and manufacturing partner Baxter Healthcare.
MVA vaccines utilize a weakened form of smallpox and the agent is being developed for use in patients for whom the traditional vaccine is contraindicated, such as those with disorders of the immune system or skin conditions such as eczema. The US government plans to procure a stockpile of MVA as part of its defence against the terrorist threat of smallpox attack.
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