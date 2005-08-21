Acambis welcomes US RFP for MVA vaccine

UK vaccines maker Acambis says it welcomes the start of a US government process for purchasing a stockpile of MVA smallpox vaccine, following the Department of Health and Human Services issue of a Request for Proposals.

Acambis is developing its investigational vaccine, MVA3000, with its partner, Baxter Healthcare of the USA, for use in people for whom the traditional smallpox vaccine is contraindicated, such as those with immune system disorders or skin conditions such as eczema.

"We welcome the issuance of this RFP and are confident that our partnership with Baxter enables us to compete successfully for award of the contract," noted Acambis chief executive Gordon Cameron. "The combination of Acambis' US clinical development and regulatory experience and Baxter's ability to manufacture to commercial scale ensures that we are in a very strong position to meet all of the US government's requirements for a stockpile of MVA vaccine," he added.