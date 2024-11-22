Accelerated Activase Regimen Approved

Genentech has received approval in the USA for its 90-minute, accelerated administration regimen for Activase (alteplase) for the management of acute myocardial infarction patients. The old regimen took three hours to administer.

The revised labelling incorporates data from the GUSTO study, which indicated that the new regimen was superior to treatment with the cheaper thrombolytic streptokinase (Marketletters passim).