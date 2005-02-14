Accelerated US approval for Ortho Biotech's Doxil

The US Food and Drug Adminstration has granted full approval to Doxil (doxorubicin HCl liposome injection), a treatment for ovarian cancer that has progressed or recurred following platinum-based chemotherapy. The drug is produced by Johnson & Johnson's Ortho Biotech Products unit.

According to the terms of the accelerated approval, J & J Pharmaceutical Research & Development completed a randomized Phase III clinical study to formally demonstrate the drug's clinical benefit in patients with relapsed ovarian cancer. In March 2004, J&J PRD submitted a supplemental new drug application based on data from this trial. "The submitted data provides clear evidence of the product's clinical benefit for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer," commented Alan Gordon, lead author of the Phase III study.