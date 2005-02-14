Accelerated US approval for Ortho Biotech's Doxil

The US Food and Drug Adminstration has granted full approval to Doxil (doxorubicin HCl liposome injection), a treatment for ovarian cancer that has progressed or recurred following platinum-based chemotherapy. The drug is produced by Johnson & Johnson's Ortho Biotech Products unit.
According to the terms of the accelerated approval, J & J Pharmaceutical Research & Development completed a randomized Phase III clinical study to formally demonstrate the drug's clinical benefit in patients with relapsed ovarian cancer. In March 2004, J&J PRD submitted a supplemental new drug application based on data from this trial. "The submitted data provides clear evidence of the product's clinical benefit for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer," commented Alan Gordon, lead author of the Phase III study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze