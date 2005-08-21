Access Pharma arranges financing

Dallas, Texas, USA-based Access Pharmaceuticals says that is has implemented plans that were already in place to provide for cash needs over the intermediate term. In addition, it is in discussions with several institutional investors and investment firms to renegotiate the duration and terms of its short term (convertible debenture) obligations.

The company is also currently negotiating with a number of potential purchasers for the sale of business units that it has determined are not part of its long-term strategy. The sales of these units could generate sufficient funds to satisfy debt coverage and cash flow needs for the near term, it says.

Chief executive Rosemary Mazanet stated: "we are implementing steps to provide for our intermediate term cash needs and we are pleased that our discussions with various investors and investment groups are progressing. We plan to share with our investors the results of those discussions and at the appropriate time a conference call will be held to more fully cover our progress. We appreciate the patience that our shareholders have shown during this difficult period. Management is optimistic that our efforts on behalf of all shareholders will be successful."