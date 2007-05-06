Access signs agreement to acquire Somanta

The USA's Access Pharmaceuticals has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire fellow USA-based drugmaker Somanta Pharmaceuticals following the execution of a non-binding letter of intent. Under the terms of the deal, Access will issue 1.5 million shares of common stock to Somanta stockholders in exchange for all of its outstanding capital stock. The merger has been approved by the boards of both companies and Access has received voting agreements from shareholders representing 81% of Somanta's outstanding common shares and 60% of outstanding preferred shares under which the parties have granted an irrevocable proxy to vote their Somanta shares in favor of the merger. The closing of the merger is subject to certain conditions and the parties expect the transaction to be completed during the summer.