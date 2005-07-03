Access to HIV/AIDS drugs growing but bottlenecks persist, says WHO

The number of people in developing countries receiving combination antiretroviral drugs for HIV/AIDS more than doubled from 400,000 in December 2003 to around 1 million in June 2005, says a new report by the World Health Organization and the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). However, access to treatment is still short of the growing need, and overall progress is unlikely to reach the agencies' target of treating 3 million people by end-2005, it adds.
Numbers of people on ARVs are growing in every region of the world and the rate of scale-up is also accelerating, says the study. In sub-Saharan Africa, the region most severely hit by HIV, around 500,000 people are now receiving ARVs, more than triple the number in June 2004, and nearly double that of just six months ago. Also in Asia, the second most-affected region, the number of people with access to ARVs has tripled since June 2004 to about 155,000 today, and over 50% of the increase occurred in the first six months of this year.
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