Accession Therapeutics

A UK immuno-oncology company developing systemically administered therapies designed to localize immune activation at tumor sites, with an initial focus on epithelial solid tumors.

The company is based in Oxford, UK, and is led by cofounder and CEO Bent Jakobsen, PhD, FMedSci.

Its core platform, Trocept, uses a tumor-targeting delivery approach designed to drive expression of immune activators selectively within tumors. The company describes the goal as combining high specificity with broad anti-tumor activity across heterogeneous cancer cell populations, while limiting systemic exposure.

The lead clinical candidate is TROCEPT-01 (also referenced as ATTR-01). In January 2025, Accession reported UK regulatory authorization to start its first cancer patient study. In November 2025, the company announced first patient dosed in the phase I ATTEST trial, and said the patient completed the first treatment cycle. In October 2025, Accession also disclosed an ESMO 2025 presentation describing the first-in-human study and its initial clinical framework in selected epithelial tumors.

On financing, Accession announced multiple private rounds to fund translation into the clinic. In November 2022, it reported raising £16.6 million to advance programs toward clinical trials. In January 2025, the company referenced ongoing fundraising alongside clinical entry. In December 2025, external reporting described a £30.5 million (about $40 million) raise from existing investors to support platform expansion and clinical progress.