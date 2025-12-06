Accession Therapeutics

The company is based in Oxford, UK, and is led by cofounder and CEO Bent Jakobsen, PhD, FMedSci.
Its core platform, Trocept, uses a tumor-targeting delivery approach designed to drive expression of immune activators selectively within tumors. The company describes the goal as combining high specificity with broad anti-tumor activity across heterogeneous cancer cell populations, while limiting systemic exposure.
The lead clinical candidate is TROCEPT-01 (also referenced as ATTR-01). In January 2025, Accession reported UK regulatory authorization to start its first cancer patient study. In November 2025, the company announced first patient dosed in the phase I ATTEST trial, and said the patient completed the first treatment cycle. In October 2025, Accession also disclosed an ESMO 2025 presentation describing the first-in-human study and its initial clinical framework in selected epithelial tumors.
On financing, Accession announced multiple private rounds to fund translation into the clinic. In November 2022, it reported raising £16.6 million to advance programs toward clinical trials. In January 2025, the company referenced ongoing fundraising alongside clinical entry. In December 2025, external reporting described a £30.5 million (about $40 million) raise from existing investors to support platform expansion and clinical progress.
