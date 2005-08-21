Accutane users to join central registry in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has tightened prescription rules for Swiss drugmaker Roche's acne drug Accutane (isotretinoin), by requiring health care providers prescribing the brand product and generic versions, as well as any patients taking the medication, to enroll in a central registry system, called iPledge.
iPledge is a computer-based risk minimization action plan, the use of which has been implemented by the agency to help prevent pregnancies among women taking Accutane, which is known to cause severe birth defects.
In addition, the FDA requests that females of childbearing potential must be prescribed the product only after confirmation of two negative pregnancy tests, and any repeat prescriptions are contingent on confirmation of a monthly negative pregnancy test.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze