Accutane users to join central registry in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has tightened prescription rules for Swiss drugmaker Roche's acne drug Accutane (isotretinoin), by requiring health care providers prescribing the brand product and generic versions, as well as any patients taking the medication, to enroll in a central registry system, called iPledge.

iPledge is a computer-based risk minimization action plan, the use of which has been implemented by the agency to help prevent pregnancies among women taking Accutane, which is known to cause severe birth defects.

In addition, the FDA requests that females of childbearing potential must be prescribed the product only after confirmation of two negative pregnancy tests, and any repeat prescriptions are contingent on confirmation of a monthly negative pregnancy test.