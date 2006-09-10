ACE Bio collaborates on travellers' diarrhea vaccine

Odense, Denmark-based ACE BioSciences A/S, an infectious diseases company, and the US Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) have signed a collaborative development agreement whereby the two groups will progress the former's lead product, ACE393, through Phase II clinical trials. ACE393 is scheduled to be the world's first vaccine for travellers' diarrhea (TD) caused by Campylobacter infection.

ACE393 is an injectable vaccine designed to combat the bacterium Campylobacter jejuni, one of the greatest causes of bacterial diarrheal infections in the developed world. Infection is a significant issue for the military. Among the 140,000 US military personnel recently deployed in the Middle East, 76% reported at least one episode of diarrhea and more than 50% reported multiple episodes, said the Danish firm.

The Enteric Diseases Department within the NMRC has very broad experience of working with Camplyobacter, Shigella and ETEC (enterotoxigenic E coli), all of which cause travellers' diarrhea. The team has extensive expertise, capabilities and knowledge regarding the conduct of clinical research and has successfully undertaken a number of clinical trials with therapies and vaccines to address enteric disorders. However, a vaccine for Campylobacter has remained elusive.