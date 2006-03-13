ACE Biosci and Nordic Vaccine enter development accord

Two Danish companies, infectious diseases firm ACE BioSciences AS and Nordic Vaccine AS, a specialist in vaccine delivery and development, have entered into a collaborative agreement to develop fast-acting vaccines which provide better protection to patients and can be delivered in parenteral, patch or oral formulations.

Initial work will focus on ACE BioSciences' traveller's diarrhea vaccines. Under the terms of the deal, the firm will apply Nordic Vaccine's non-alum adjuvants to enhance its experimental products, with initial focus being on Campylobacter, the bacterium responsible for the condition.

At first, the companies will work on conventional injected delivery formulations but, in the longer term, Nordic Vaccine will apply its emerging patch and oral delivery technologies to ACE BioSciences' products.