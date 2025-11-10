ACE inhibitor/aspirin interaction?

- In response to professional concerns, a clinical trial has been set up in the UK to test possible interactions between aspirin and ACE inhibitors in patients with heart failure. In an article published in the British Heart Journal (1995; 74), cardiologists cite a study of heart failure patients that showed enalapril, an ACE inhibitor, reduced mortality when taken as a monotherapy, but when taken in combination with aspirin was of no benefit to patients. Theoretical reasons for an interaction may include a different response to the inhibition of prostaglandin synthesis in heart failure patients or that ACE inhibitors enhance prostaglandin production. Aspirin is known to be of benefit in a wide range of cardiovascular diseases but, the cardiologists note, evidence for its use in heart failure is "inconclusive."
