The ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting is the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ premier professional gathering, bringing together obstetricians, gynecologists and women’s health professionals for a comprehensive education programme.

Across multiple days in Orlando, the meeting features clinical updates, evidence-based practice sessions, hands-on workshops and scientific presentations designed to support excellence in obstetrics, gynecology and related subspecialties. The event also includes an exhibition showcasing the latest products, technologies and services relevant to women’s health care.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Obstetricians and gynecologists across clinical practice and academic settings

Advanced practice providers, nurses and allied health professionals in women’s health

Residents, fellows and trainees in obstetrics and gynecology

Researchers and clinical trial specialists focused on women’s health

Industry partners in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics and digital health supporting obstetrics/gynecology

Scale

One of the largest professional meetings in women’s health, with many thousands of clinicians attending

A substantial exhibit hall featuring products and services for clinical care, practice management and women’s health technology

What to expect