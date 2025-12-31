Wednesday 31 December 2025

ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting

8 May 202610 May 2026
Florida, USAOrange County Convention Center
The ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting is the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ premier professional gathering, bringing together obstetricians, gynecologists and women’s health professionals for a comprehensive education programme.

Across multiple days in Orlando, the meeting features clinical updates, evidence-based practice sessions, hands-on workshops and scientific presentations designed to support excellence in obstetrics, gynecology and related subspecialties. The event also includes an exhibition showcasing the latest products, technologies and services relevant to women’s health care.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Obstetricians and gynecologists across clinical practice and academic settings
  • Advanced practice providers, nurses and allied health professionals in women’s health
  • Residents, fellows and trainees in obstetrics and gynecology
  • Researchers and clinical trial specialists focused on women’s health
  • Industry partners in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics and digital health supporting obstetrics/gynecology

Scale

  • One of the largest professional meetings in women’s health, with many thousands of clinicians attending
  • A substantial exhibit hall featuring products and services for clinical care, practice management and women’s health technology

What to expect

  • Multi-day clinical and scientific sessions covering evidence-based practice, emerging science and guidelines
  • Practical workshops, skills labs and hands-on learning opportunities
  • A busy exhibit hall with innovations across women’s health therapeutics, devices, diagnostics and digital solutions
  • Networking with peers, thought leaders and industry partners in obstetrics and gynecology practice and research

