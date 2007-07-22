Wednesday 6 August 2025

Acrux delivers on male testosterone lotion

22 July 2007

Melbourne, Australia-based biotechnology company says it has taken a significant step forward towards becoming a world leader in the simple and effective delivery of male testosterone replacement therapy, following the success of a clinical trial with its testosterone under-arm lotion.

Acrux announced the results of an eight-month clinical trial conducted in the USA, demonstrating that its Testosterone MD-Lotion applied to the armpit of men with low testosterone was able to effectively and safely restore levels of this into the normal range, with no adverse side effects.

The completion of the Phase II trial, carried out across nine different centers in the USA, now paves the way for the Phase III trial - the final step needed prior to Acrux seeking marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies in Europe and Australia.

