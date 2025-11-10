ACT UP Accuses SB Of Unethical Conduct

The AIDS activist organization ACT UP has accused SmithKline Beecham of neglecting to inform people with AIDS of its compassionate-use program for albendazole, an antifungal with activity against microsporidiosis, in an effort help accrue enrollment in their clinical trial of the drug (coded 029).
ACT UP is concerned that the AIDS community is not being informed of the compassionate-use program, and therefore is not aware that people may be able to gain access to the drug without entering into a placebo-controlled study.
