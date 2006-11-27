Actavis buys 51% holding in Russian drugmaker Zio Zdorovje for 47M euros

Icelandic generic pharmaceuticals group Actavis says that it has acquired a 51% stake in Russian drugmaker Zio Zdorovje for 47.0 million euros ($60.0 million); the remaining 49% will be retained by Zio's current shareholders. The company added that, under the terms of the investment, 23.0 million euros will be earmarked for the expansion of production capacity and the introduction of new product lines at the Russian firm's manufacturing site in Podolsk, 20 kilometers outside Moscow.

Strategic rationale

Actavis explained that it decided to make the investment in order to increase its presence in Russia, which currently accounts for 4% of its annual sales. The Reykjavik-headquartered firm said that, with a predicted annual growth rate of between 15% and 17% over the next five years, the Russian generic drugs sector represents one of the fastest growing markets for its products, adding that the investment will provide it with a suitable platform for expansion over the period.