Actavis launches generic meloxicam in USA

Actavis US, the American manufacturing and marketing division of the Iceland-based generic pharmaceutical company Actavis Group, has received approval from the Food & Drug Administration to market meloxicam tablets. Shipment of the product will begin immediately.
Meloxicam tablets, the generic equivalent of German group Boehringer Ingelheim's Mobic, are available in both 7.5mg and 15mg strengths, the company said.
