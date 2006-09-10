Actavis launches pilocarpine 7.5mg in USA

Through its US manufacturing and marketing division, Icelandic generic pharmaceutical company Actavis Group has begun shipping pilocarpine HCl 7.5mg tablets to complement the pilocarpine 5mg tablets that it currently offers. Pilocarpine is used to treat dryness of the mouth and throat caused by a decrease in the amount of saliva that may occur after radiation treatment for cancer of the head and neck or in patients with Sjogren's syndrome.
Pilocarpine 7.5mg is the authorized generic of MGI Pharma's Salagen 7.5mg tablets, which are produced by the brand company and marketed under the Actavis label.
Brand sales of Salagen 7.5mg in the USA were around $2.2 million for the 12 months ending June 2006 according to IMS Health data quote by Actavis.
