Actavis raises offer for Pliva to $138 per share

Reykjavik, Iceland-based generic drugmaker Actavis has increased its offer for Croatian pharmaceutical company, Pliva to 795 Croatian Kunas ($138) per share in cash. The revised offer represents a 10% increase over Actavis' previous offer and is 7% higher than the last bid from US rival, Barr Pharmaceuticals, which bid offered kunas per share (Marketletters passim).

The increased offer values the total issued share capital of Pliva at approximately $2.5 billion. In addition, Actavis confirmed that it now controls a total of 20.8% of the Croatian firm's share capital through a combination of share ownership and options to acquire shares.

Under the terms of the increased offer, Pliva shareholders will receive 795 kunas per share as well as a 12 kunas per share dividend determined by Pliva, representing a total cash payment of 807 kunas per share. The funds required for Actavis' offer are fully-committed through financing arranged by JP Morgan, HSBC, UBS and Landsbanki, and consist of a mixture of equity, loan facilities and a preferred security. The firm has also secured shareholder approval for an equity increase of 300.0 million shares.