Actavis takes over Pharma Avalanche

Iceland-based Actavis, a maker of generic drugs, has recently acquired, Pharma Avalanche, which sells generics in the Czech Republic, according to the CTK news agency. No financial details have been released. Prague-based Pharma Avalanche was established in 2000 and employs 30 people.

Commenting on the move, Sigurdur Oli Olafsson, Actavis' chief executive of corporate development, said: "this acquisition is in line with our strategy to extend Actavis'presence in Central Europe. It provides us with a direct sales and marketing presence in the Czech and Slovakian Republics and a good launch base for Actavis' products in these two regions."