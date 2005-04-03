Actavis takes over Pharma Avalanche

Iceland-based Actavis, a maker of generic drugs, has recently acquired, Pharma Avalanche, which sells generics in the Czech Republic, according to the CTK news agency. No financial details have been released. Prague-based Pharma Avalanche was established in 2000 and employs 30 people.
Commenting on the move, Sigurdur Oli Olafsson, Actavis' chief executive of corporate development, said: "this acquisition is in line with our strategy to extend Actavis'presence in Central Europe. It provides us with a direct sales and marketing presence in the Czech and Slovakian Republics and a good launch base for Actavis' products in these two regions."
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